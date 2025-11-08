Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,114 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF $EMXC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EMXC opened at $71.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $73.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average is $64.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

