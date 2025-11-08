Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF $OUNZ

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OUNZ. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 87.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 221.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $38.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $42.19.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

