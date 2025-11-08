Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 457 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 285.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $246.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.32 and a 1-year high of $254.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.67.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

