Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 64.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Vertical Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $390.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.89.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $346.58 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $360.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $241,325,666.99. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 159,370 shares of company stock valued at $50,143,516 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

