Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,550 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF $FELG

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FELG opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.19. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

