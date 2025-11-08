Garrison Point Advisors LLC Acquires 351 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of QQQ opened at $609.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $601.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.22. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

