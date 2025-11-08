Freemont Management S.A. Has $12.25 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Freemont Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 415.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for 1.8% of Freemont Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $12,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 141.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,612,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FICO. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,118.50.

FICO opened at $1,739.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,607.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,670.12. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $1,300.00 and a twelve month high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $515.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,631.34, for a total value of $8,062,082.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 43,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,485,307.38. This trade represents a 10.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,094,085 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

