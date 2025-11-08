Florin Court Capital LLP Sells 461 Shares of First Trust Water ETF $FIW

Florin Court Capital LLP cut its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. First Trust Water ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIW. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $111.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.48. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $89.31 and a twelve month high of $116.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.05.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

