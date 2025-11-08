First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD Shares Sold by Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,427 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $45.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

