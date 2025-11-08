Figma (NYSE:FIG) General Counsel Sells $458,867.42 in Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brendan Mulligan sold 9,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $458,867.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 937,480 shares in the company, valued at $45,158,411.60. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Figma Price Performance

Shares of Figma stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. Figma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $142.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.46.

Get Figma alerts:

Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.66. The company had revenue of $274.17 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Figma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Figma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Figma during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Figma in the third quarter valued at $62,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIG. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Figma in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They issued a “sell (d)” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Figma from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Figma in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Figma in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Figma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Figma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Figma

About Figma

(Get Free Report)

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Figma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.