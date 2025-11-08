Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sanmina Q1 Earnings

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sanmina in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Sanmina’s current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sanmina’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.21 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.250 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SANM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sanmina

Sanmina Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $170.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $178.39.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth $269,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sanmina by 1,906.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanmina

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.