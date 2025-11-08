Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Makes New $482,000 Investment in Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Main Street Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Main Street Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Main Street Capital from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $940,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,018.45. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Main Street Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $67.77. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.42.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $151.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.53 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 96.16% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

About Main Street Capital

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.