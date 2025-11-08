Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:ELIL) Shares Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:ELIL – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.66 and last traded at $23.85. Approximately 148,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 128,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27.

Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0922 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:ELIL Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 16.67% of Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Direxion Shares ETF Trust – Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares is an exchange traded fund launched by Direxion Investments. The fund is managed by Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. It invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across health care, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and life sciences sectors.

