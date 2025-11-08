Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Makes New $72,000 Investment in GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in GRAIL by 21.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GRAIL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GRAIL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GRAIL by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in GRAIL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000.

GRAIL Price Performance

Shares of GRAIL stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. GRAIL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 4.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRAIL ( NASDAQ:GRAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by ($0.04). GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 329.86%.The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRAL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on GRAIL from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GRAIL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Insider Activity

In other GRAIL news, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $498,622.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 727,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,102,485.44. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 81,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $5,086,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 396,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,799,812.50. This represents a 17.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,497 shares of company stock worth $7,515,436. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GRAIL Profile

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

