Critical Review: Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) versus Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nebius Group and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebius Group 99.34% 6.14% 5.32% Globant 4.44% 10.76% 7.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nebius Group and Globant”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebius Group $249.30 million 105.23 -$641.40 million N/A N/A Globant $2.42 billion 1.10 $165.73 million $2.46 24.61

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Nebius Group.

Risk & Volatility

Nebius Group has a beta of 3.29, indicating that its share price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globant has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Nebius Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Globant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nebius Group and Globant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nebius Group 0 2 5 2 3.00 Globant 1 9 7 0 2.35

Nebius Group presently has a consensus target price of $91.20, suggesting a potential downside of 18.04%. Globant has a consensus target price of $122.13, suggesting a potential upside of 101.76%. Given Globant’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Globant is more favorable than Nebius Group.

Summary

Globant beats Nebius Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability. It also offers Avride, an autonomous driving solution which targets ride-hailing, logistics, e-commerce, and food/grocery delivery as application domains, as well as focuses on autonomous vehicles and delivery robots; and TripleTen, an EdTech service that prepares specialists for STEM roles, and equipping them with essential technology skills. The company was formerly known as Yandex N.V. and changed its name to Nebius Group N.V. in August 2024. Nebius Group N.V. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

About Globant

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions. Further, the company provides e-commerce, conversational interfaces, design, digital marketing, and digital product delivery services. Additionally, it operates Augoor, an AI-powered platform; MagnifAI, an AI-powered solution for software quality assurance; StarMeUp, a science-based AI platform; WaaSabi, a finance platform; Walmeric, a lead-to-revenue management platform; GeneXus, a suit of AI development tools; Navigate for process optimization powerhouse; BeHealthy, a white-label platform; and FluentLab, an AI conversational and engagement solution. The company offers its services to various industries, including media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail and manufacturing, health care, and others. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

