CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Acquired by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $11,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,426,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,421,448,000 after buying an additional 2,709,320 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,436,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,400,000 after acquiring an additional 524,601 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $586,403,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,305,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,129,000 after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,350.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.22. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.82 and a twelve month high of $97.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.66%.The firm had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $2,258,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 293,103 shares in the company, valued at $26,475,993.99. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

