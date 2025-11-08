Comparing Yelp (NYSE:YELP) & Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Yelp has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of -1.47, meaning that its stock price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Yelp alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Yelp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Yelp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp $1.45 billion 1.26 $132.85 million $2.21 13.08 Beyond Commerce $2.59 million 0.64 $3.32 million N/A N/A

This table compares Yelp and Beyond Commerce”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Yelp and Beyond Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp 2 3 1 0 1.83 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 0.00

Yelp presently has a consensus price target of $34.60, indicating a potential upside of 19.70%. Given Yelp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yelp is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Yelp and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp 10.28% 20.17% 15.18% Beyond Commerce N/A -71.18% 288.82%

Summary

Yelp beats Beyond Commerce on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yelp

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, which include cost-per-click advertising and multi-location Ad products, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted advertising to large and high-intent audience; and business listing page products. The company also offers other services comprising Yelp Guest Manager, a subscription-based suite of front-of-house management tools for restaurants, nightlife and certain other venues, which include online reservations, a waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as through hostless kiosks, and seating and server rotation management tools; Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content; and Yelp Fusion, which offers free access to various basic information through publicly available APIs, and paid access to content and data for consumer-facing enterprise use. In addition, it provides content licensing, as well as allows third-party data providers to update and manage business listing information on behalf of businesses. Further, the company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its website and business app, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. It has partnership with Grubhub for providing consumers with a service to place food orders for pickup and delivery. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Beyond Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.