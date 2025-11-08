Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Sells $151,561.30 in Stock

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $151,561.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 229,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,770.30. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Satish Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Satish Mehta sold 3,288 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $107,583.36.

Chewy Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 96.29, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.67. Chewy has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.26.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.Chewy’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BC Partners PE LP acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $7,142,402,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Chewy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,187,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chewy by 75.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,170,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,496 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 231.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,631,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,146,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,818,000 after purchasing an additional 312,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CHWY. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Chewy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.84.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

