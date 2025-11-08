Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Sells $151,561.30 in Stock

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $151,561.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 229,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,770.30. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Satish Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 3rd, Satish Mehta sold 3,288 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $107,583.36.
Chewy Trading Up 2.7%
Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 96.29, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.67. Chewy has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.26.
Institutional Trading of Chewy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BC Partners PE LP acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $7,142,402,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Chewy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,187,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chewy by 75.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,170,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,496 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 231.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,631,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,146,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,818,000 after purchasing an additional 312,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on CHWY. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Chewy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.84.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
