Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE Shares Bought by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $12,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,464,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,048 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,827,000 after buying an additional 54,054 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,357,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,255,000 after buying an additional 182,725 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,319,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,530,000 after buying an additional 76,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 400.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,067,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,580,000 after buying an additional 854,325 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBOE opened at $256.62 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.30 and a 1 year high of $257.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital set a $287.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.38.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

