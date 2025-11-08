Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICSH. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,251,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,159,000 after purchasing an additional 71,169 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,026,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,754,000 after purchasing an additional 311,875 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,198,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,753,000 after buying an additional 63,935 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,365,000 after buying an additional 111,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 971,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,232,000 after buying an additional 51,570 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

ICSH opened at $50.62 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.