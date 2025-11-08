Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,969 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 126.9% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 138.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 69.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 591.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $267.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.52 and a 200 day moving average of $187.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $281.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Glj Research boosted their price objective on First Solar from $214.06 to $314.43 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on First Solar from $287.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $300.00 target price on First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $269.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $4,434,958.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,317,279.66. The trade was a 21.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total transaction of $9,914,554.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,514.24. The trade was a 70.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 68,127 shares of company stock worth $15,647,859 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

