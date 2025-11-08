Bensler LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Bensler LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of VB opened at $253.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.34. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

