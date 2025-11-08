Bensler LLC Sells 25,016 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF $USTB

Bensler LLC trimmed its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,016 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USTB stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $51.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

