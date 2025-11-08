Bensler LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Bensler LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,877,000 after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 89,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $484.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $505.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.05.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

