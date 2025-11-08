Analyzing Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) & Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS)

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) and Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Maison Solutions has a beta of 5.04, suggesting that its stock price is 404% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Health Trends has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Solutions and Natural Health Trends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Solutions -0.88% -2.83% -0.40% Natural Health Trends 0.83% 1.09% 0.66%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Solutions $124.22 million 0.08 $1.17 million ($0.04) -12.67 Natural Health Trends $42.09 million 0.90 $570,000.00 $0.03 109.33

This table compares Maison Solutions and Natural Health Trends”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Maison Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Natural Health Trends. Maison Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Health Trends, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Maison Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Natural Health Trends shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.5% of Maison Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Natural Health Trends shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Maison Solutions and Natural Health Trends, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Solutions 1 1 1 0 2.00 Natural Health Trends 1 0 0 0 1.00

Maison Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 738.76%. Given Maison Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maison Solutions is more favorable than Natural Health Trends.

About Maison Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

About Natural Health Trends

(Get Free Report)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements. It also provides beauty products, such as age-defying and hydrating cleansers, creams, lotions, serums, and toners; and lifestyle products, which include weight management and energy enhancing supplements, as well as topical gels. In addition, the company offers home appliances; and daily products, such as oral care, hair care, and body care. It sells its products directly to consumers, as well as through an e-commerce retail platform in the United States, Canada, Cayman Islands, Mexico, Peru, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Florida Institute of Massage Therapy, Inc. and changed its name to Natural Health Trends Corp. in June 1993. Natural Health Trends Corp. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

