Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,759,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,568 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,096,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $913,154,000 after buying an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,202,000 after buying an additional 756,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,307,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,698,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,257,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,869,000 after acquiring an additional 52,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $259.50 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.55 and a 52-week high of $341.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.07.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

