Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADYEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Adyen in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Adyen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Adyen Price Performance

Adyen Company Profile

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $15.57 on Friday. Adyen has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

