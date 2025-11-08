5,774 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,461,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,705 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $440,535,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,596,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,079,376,000 after buying an additional 2,542,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 51.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,388,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,915,000 after buying an additional 2,182,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,200. The trade was a 13.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:OKE opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.25.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 10.58%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $94.00 price objective on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

