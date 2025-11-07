Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $880.0 million-$882.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $871.6 million. Workiva also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.670-0.700 EPS.

Workiva Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of WK opened at $87.04 on Friday. Workiva has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.96 million. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.68 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial set a $100.00 target price on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 46.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 260,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 82,564 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,047,000 after purchasing an additional 73,266 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Workiva by 4.1% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 181,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 104,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 48,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 313.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 78,544 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

