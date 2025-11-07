Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $880.0 million-$882.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $871.6 million. Workiva also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.670-0.700 EPS.
Workiva Trading Up 6.0%
Shares of WK opened at $87.04 on Friday. Workiva has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.62 and a beta of 0.87.
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.96 million. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.68 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 46.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 260,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 82,564 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,047,000 after purchasing an additional 73,266 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Workiva by 4.1% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 181,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 104,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 48,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 313.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 78,544 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Workiva
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
