VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0802 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of UBND opened at $22.09 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $22.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,283,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,438,000 after buying an additional 322,534 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $776,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,842,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $521,000.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

