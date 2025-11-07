VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Position Lifted by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 125.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,587,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,108,475 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises 2.8% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.52% of VICI Properties worth $182,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 662,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 39.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 34,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.69.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $34.03.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

