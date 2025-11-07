Versor Investments LP Takes $219,000 Position in CNA Financial Corporation $CNA

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 210.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 862,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,816,000 after acquiring an additional 585,076 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,090,000 after purchasing an additional 415,856 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $16,258,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $3,118,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 56,264.8% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 59,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CNA shares. Zacks Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings raised CNA Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

CNA Financial Stock Down 1.0%

CNA stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.54. CNA Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.99%.The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In related news, CFO Scott R. Lindquist sold 8,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $410,452.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 81,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,233.26. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 674,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,534,024.64. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,130 shares of company stock worth $1,776,865. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

