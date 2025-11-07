Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

