Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%
NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.