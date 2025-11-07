United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,315 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $67,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 87,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 301,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,909,000 after acquiring an additional 26,283 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $138.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

