Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) CAO Sandra Calvin Sells 67,115 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Free Report) CAO Sandra Calvin sold 67,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $2,416,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 48,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,620. This represents a 58.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TVTX stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $36.15.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.59. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 717.68%. The business had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 162.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TVTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 price target on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

