TIAA Trust National Association Sells 16,862 Shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. $ESBA

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,862 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Empire State Realty OP Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. Empire State Realty OP, L.P. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Empire State Realty OP Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.