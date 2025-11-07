Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,309,000 after buying an additional 912,514 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,672,000 after purchasing an additional 458,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,186,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,839,000 after buying an additional 124,452 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,210,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,461,000 after acquiring an additional 27,625 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $286.33 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $296.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

