State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Medpace by 2.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 5,075.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 19,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.12, for a total value of $11,775,635.20. Following the sale, the president directly owned 36,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,695.36. This represents a 34.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 57,500 shares in the company, valued at $27,600,000. The trade was a 14.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 94,708 shares of company stock worth $50,761,481 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $592.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $525.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.27. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.05 and a 1-year high of $625.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Rothschild Redb cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Medpace

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.