State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires New Position in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 32,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ralliant in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralliant during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralliant during the second quarter worth $53,000.

Ralliant Price Performance

Shares of Ralliant stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14. Ralliant Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $55.08.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

Ralliant ( NYSE:RAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.14 million. Ralliant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ralliant in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Melius began coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Ralliant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

