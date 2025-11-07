State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires New Position in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 32,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ralliant in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralliant during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralliant during the second quarter worth $53,000.
Ralliant Price Performance
Shares of Ralliant stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14. Ralliant Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $55.08.
Ralliant Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ralliant in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Melius began coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ralliant
Ralliant Company Profile
Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ralliant
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ralliant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralliant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.