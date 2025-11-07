STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.6667.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st.
Shares of STAA stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19.
STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.
