S&T Bank PA Lowers Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

S&T Bank PA reduced its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the period. InterDigital makes up 2.1% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 25,257.5% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 204,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,361,000 after buying an additional 204,081 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,967,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 1,556.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 103,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,488,000 after acquiring an additional 97,720 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in InterDigital by 3,293.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 68,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 66,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group bought a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at $12,572,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $380.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.04. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $169.58 and a one year high of $412.60.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded InterDigital from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 target price on shares of InterDigital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.31, for a total transaction of $375,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 64,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,078,763.67. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.63, for a total transaction of $184,363.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,049,154.64. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,932 shares of company stock worth $1,575,838. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

