S&T Bank PA Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

S&T Bank PA cut its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. TD SYNNEX accounts for approximately 1.7% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,899,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,441,000 after acquiring an additional 564,473 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,949,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,275,000 after purchasing an additional 384,518 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,683,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,925,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,891,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,668,000 after purchasing an additional 175,922 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $121,259,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $149.86 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $167.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.31). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.81, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 57,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,846,382.15. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $261,807.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,623.21. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,174. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial set a $175.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.55.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

