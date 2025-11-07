Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up about 3.0% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,494,000 after buying an additional 1,601,653 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,614 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $383,139,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 216.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 719,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,847,000 after purchasing an additional 492,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 215.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 505,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 345,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $729.94.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $618.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $686.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $681.91. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $391.42 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00. The company has a market capitalization of $126.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

