SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Bought by Destiny Capital Corp CO

Destiny Capital Corp CO lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 20.5% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $33,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of SPYG opened at $105.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $109.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.63.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.