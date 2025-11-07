SouthState Corp Grows Position in AT&T Inc. $T

SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 5.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 401,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,221,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,347,000 after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 324,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 153.2% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

