Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (SPMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 18.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Price Performance

Shares of SPMC stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $335.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.20. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.72 million.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Company Profile

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

