Simmons Bank Invests $204,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 99.1% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 780.0% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 1,886.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Down 3.8%

VRT opened at $183.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.57. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $202.45.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.81.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

