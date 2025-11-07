Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF $XCEM

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 60,275 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 54,588 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. SoundView Advisors Inc. grew its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. SoundView Advisors Inc. now owns 47,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 162,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter.

XCEM stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.84. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $39.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

