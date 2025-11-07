Scotiabank Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $23.60 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TIMB. HSBC raised TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TIM in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TIM from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TIM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. TIM has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TIM had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 13.91%. Research analysts predict that TIM will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in TIM by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in TIM by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TIM in the 2nd quarter valued at $680,000.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

