Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 557,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 544,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 341,232 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

